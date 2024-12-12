'Wicked,' 'Conclave' lead 2025 Critics Choice Awards film nominations

The Chelsea Handler-hosted awards show will take place Jan. 12.

LOS ANGELES -- The film nominations for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards are in.

"Conclave" and "Wicked" are the top-nominated movies of the year, earning 11 nods each. Following close behind are "Dune: Part Two" and "Emilia Pérez" with 10 nods apiece.

Joining the four previously mentioned films in the best picture category this year include "A Complete Unknown," "Anora," "The Brutalist," "Nickel Boys," "Sing Sing," and "The Substance."

It was previously announced that "Sh ō gun" reigned supreme on the television side with six nominations at the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards.

Find out which of your favorite shows, movies and stars will win when comedian Chelsea Handler hosts the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 12.

See a full list of film nominations for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards below:

Best picture

"A Complete Unknown"

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Nickel Boys"

"Sing Sing"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Best actor

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Daniel Craig, "Queer"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Hugh Grant, "Heretic"

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, "Hard Truths"

Angelina Jolie, "Maria"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Best supporting actor

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Clarence Maclin, "Sing Sing"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Denzel Washington, "Gladiator II"

Best supporting actress

Danielle Deadwyler, "The Piano Lesson"

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, "Nickel Boys"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Margaret Qualley, "The Substance"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"

Best young actor/actress

Alyla Browne, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga"

Elliott Heffernan, "Blitz"

Maisy Stella, "My Old Ass"

Izaac Wang, "Didi"

Alisha Weir, "Abigail"

Zoe Ziegler, "Janet Planet"

Best acting ensemble

"Anora"

"Conclave"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Saturday Night"

"Sing Sing"

"Wicked"

Best director

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Edward Berger, "Conclave"

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

Jon M. Chu, "Wicked"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

RaMell Ross, "Nickel Boys"

Denis Villeneuve, "Dune: Part Two"

Best original screenplay

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum and Alex David, "September 5"

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, "The Brutalist"

Jesse Eisenberg, "A Real Pain"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Justin Kuritzkes, "Challengers"

Best adapted screenplay

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"

Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, "Wicked"

Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley, "Sing Sing"

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, "Nickel Boys"

Peter Straughan, "Conclave"

Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts, "Dune: Part Two"

Best cinematography

Jarin Blaschke, "Nosferatu"

Alice Brooks, "Wicked"

Lol Crawley, "The Brutalist"

Stéphane Fontaine, "Conclave"

Greig Fraser, "Dune: Part Two"

Jomo Fray, "Nickel Boys"

Best production design

Judy Becker and Patricia Cuccia, "The Brutalist"

Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales, "Wicked"

Suzie Davies, "Conclave"

Craig Lathrop, "Nosferatu"

Arthur Max, Jille Azis and Elli Griff, "Gladiator II"

Patrice Vermette and Shane Vieau, "Dune: Part Two"

Best editing

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Marco Costa, "Challengers"

Nick Emerson, "Conclave"

David Jancso, "The Brutalist"

Joe Walker, "Dune: Part Two"

Hansjörg Weibrich, "September 5"

Best costume design

Lisy Christl, "Conclave"

Linda Muir, "Nosferatu"

Massimo Cantini Parrini, "Maria"

Paul Tazewell, "Wicked"

Jacqueline West, "Dune: Part Two"

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, "Gladiator II"

Best hair and makeup

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener and Neal Scanlan, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

Hair and Makeup Team, "Dune: Part Two"

Hair and Makeup Team, "The Substance"

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth and Laura Blount, "Wicked"

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton and David White, "Nosferatu"

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman and Aaron Saucier, "A Different Man"

Best visual effects

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny and Neil Corbould, "Gladiator II"

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould and David Shirk, "Wicked"

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer, "Dune: Part Two"

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs, "Better Man"

Visual Effects Team, "The Substance"

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

Best animated feature

"Flow"

"Inside Out 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

Best comedy

"A Real Pain"

"Deadpool & Wolverine"

"Hit Man"

"My Old Ass"

"Saturday Night"

"Thelma"

Best foreign language film

"All We Imagine as Light"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Flow"

"I'm Still Here"

"Kneecap"

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig"

Best song

"Beautiful That Way" from "The Last Showgirl," Miley Cyrus

"Compress / Repress" from "Challengers," Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

"El Mal" from "Emilia Pérez," Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Camille

"Harper and Will Go West" from "Will & Harper," Kristen Wiig

"Kiss the Sky" from "The Wild Robot," Maren Morris

"Mi Camino" from "Emilia Pérez," Selena Gomez

Best score

Volker Bertelmann, "Conclave"

Daniel Blumberg, "The Brutalist"

Kris Bowers, "The Wild Robot"

Clément Ducol & Camille, "Emilia Pérez"

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, "Challengers"

Hans Zimmer, "Dune: Part Two"

The winners will be revealed at the Critics Choice Awards gala, hosted by Chelsea Handler, which will broadcast LIVE on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025.

