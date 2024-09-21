WATCH LIVE

Manhunt underway for suspect charged with shooting, killing woman in NE Harris County, police say

Saturday, September 21, 2024 9:33PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman in northeast Harris County early Sunday.

The suspect, 19-year-old Francisco Javier Ochoa, is charged with killing Joselyn Espinoza, 24, in a motel parking lot in the 15000 block of Mesa Drive.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound in the head at about 2:45 a.m., charging documents said. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Francisco Ochoa, or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

