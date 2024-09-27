Factory reset attempted on Fort Bend Co. Judge's phone amid racist posts investigation, warrant says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Was Fort Bend County Judge KP George trying to reset his cell phone device before investigators seized it? Additional details emerging from a warrant last week suggest the county's top elected official may have attempted to ditch evidence implicating him in an alleged fake racist postings scheme.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted George on a misdemeanor count of misrepresentation of the identity of a candidate.

The indictment alleges that on Sept. 26, 2022, he posed as a Facebook user named "Antonio Scalywag" in a campaign communication posted on George's Facebook page "with intent to injure a candidate or influence the result of an election."

The indictment did not specify the election that was allegedly influenced or the candidate who was injured. But at the time, George, a Democrat, was running for reelection as county judge against Trever Nehls, the twin brother of Republican U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls.

In the warrant, investigators wrote that they arrived at George's home on Sept. 17 to seize a Samsung device from the county judge, who investigators told him to relinquish his hold on the phone.

The document states that a Texas Ranger at the scene observed George manipulating the device, which a special Texas DPS agent found had more than 15 unsuccessful passcode attempts. According to the warrant, the DPS agent explains that Samsung devices have a security setting enabling a factory reset after 20 unsuccessful passcode attempts.

The seizure came two days before ABC13 first reported George's implication into a scheme involving fake and racist social media posts. This alleged scheme also implicated his former chief of staff and a Fort Bend County commissioner candidate, Taral Patel.

A grand jury also indicted Patel earlier this month on four charges of online impersonation and four charges of misinterpretation of identity. Authorities allege Patel also used the "Antonio Scalywag" alias to make racist posts to help him in his race for county commissioner.

George expressed disappointment that charges were filed against him but was confident "when all the facts are presented, justice will prevail," he said in a statement. "In this country, you are innocent until proven guilty and I fully intend to prove my innocence in court."

George said he turned himself into authorities Thursday evening and was later released on a personal recognizance bond.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, which led the investigation, said it had expanded its investigation of Patel to include George, and the county judge was indicted "as a party to the offense for which Taral Patel was indicted."

Frank Yeverino, an attorney for Patel, did not immediately reply to a call seeking comment.

At least one Fort Bend County commissioner, Vincent Morales, called for George to resign following his indictment.

"I have no intention of stepping down," George said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

