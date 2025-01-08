Former Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander agrees to 1-year, $15M deal with San Francisco Giants

HOUSTON, Texas -- Right-hander Justin Verlander and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a one-year, $15 million contract, sources tell ESPN, continuing the future Hall of Famer's career at age 42 in one of the pitcher-friendliest stadiums in baseball.

Verlander, entering his 20th major league season, is considered perhaps the best pitcher of his generation, with the most innings pitched, strikeouts, and wins among active players. A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Verlander is coming off the worst season of his career and joins a Giants team likewise looking for better results than 2024. The deal is pending a physical.

Shoulder and neck injuries limited Verlander to 17 starts, and over his last seven, he posted an 8.10 ERA. With a falling strikeout rate and climbing home run rate, Verlander began to show signs of aging after a career in which he seemed impervious to it.

After a dominant 13-year stretch with the Detroit Tigers, Verlander found a second life after joining the Houston Astros in 2017. He won Cy Youngs in 2019 and 2022 -- and after the latter signed a two-year, $86.6 million contract with the New York Mets. Verlander spent 16 starts with the Mets before being traded back to the Astros in August 2023.

Over his career, Verlander is 262-147 with a 3.30 ERA over 3,415.2 innings. He has struck out 3,416 batters, walked 952, and won a pair of World Series with the Astros.

Returning to Houston wasn't an option for 2025. With Oracle Park a dream for pitchers, Verlander gravitated toward San Francisco, whose rotation includes right-hander Logan Webb, left-handers Robbie Ray and Kyle Harrison, and a number of other options for the fifth spot, with right-hander Hayden Birdsong seen as the likeliest candidate.

The Giants had spent a month with limited action before signing Verlander. A month ago to the day, they agreed with shortstop Willy Adames on a seven-year, $182 million contract.

San Francisco, which hired former star catcher Buster Posey as its president of baseball operations in September, went 80-82 last year and finished in fourth place in the National League West, which is arguably the best division in baseball.