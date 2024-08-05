Florida couple says $15,000 worth of luggage stolen at Houston Zoo hours before flying home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Florida couple was forced to fly home from Houston on Sunday night without most of their luggage.

They said several designer bags filled with their belongings were stolen from their rented Tesla Sunday afternoon while it was parked outside the Houston Zoo.

The couple, who were visiting family in Beaumont, said they decided to stop at the zoo on their way to the airport to catch their flight home.

"We had all of our stuff in the car. We couldn't go back to Beaumont and then go back to the airport," one of the victims, who didn't want to be identified, said.

The car's surveillance cameras show a man with dreadlocks and arm tattoos wearing a pink or red Nike muscle shirt and a gold necklace walk up to the car with a young boy around 2 p.m. He then opens the trunk before the cameras show him walking away with several bags.

"There's about $15,000 worth of stuff wrapped up into it that he took," the victim said.

But the thief didn't take everything. He said he left behind a backpack and several electronics.

"He took out anything with a tracking device, so all of our Apple products," the victim said.

The couple said they filed a report with police. HPD told Eyewitness News that the case would be investigated by its Auto Theft Division and would be classified as a felony if the stolen items are determined to be worth as much as the couple estimated.

"That duffel bag had all my clothes and all that in there, so I guess my next stop is Target to get some new clothes and tooth brush for the night," the victim said.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

