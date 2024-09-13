How and where to watch the 76th annual Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Television's biggest night is just around the corner. The Emmys are on ABC this Sunday!

From how to watch to who's nominated, here's everything you need to know.

When and where are the Emmys?

The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

What time are the Emmys 2024?

The Emmys will be live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET / 5-8 p.m. PT.

Where to watch the Emmys

The live show is set to air on ABC.

Be sure to watch on the ABC app from your smartphone and tablet (iOS and Android), computer on ABC.com and connected devices (Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV).

How to watch the Emmys after it airs

The Emmys will stream the next day on Hulu.

Is there a pre-show?

Watch all the biggest interviews and fashion moments when live "On The Red Carpet" arrival coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ABC and streams at OnTheRedCarpet.com.

Who is hosting the Emmys?

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy were part of Emmys history when the final season of "Schitt's Creek" swept the comedy categories in 2020. Now the two, both four-time Emmy winners, will take the Emmy stage again as hosts.

Who's nominated?

"Sh ō gun" is the most-nominated series this year, scoring 25 total nominations. Following close behind are "The Bear" with 23 nods and "Only Murders in the Building" with 21 nominations.

With its 23 nominations, "The Bear" made history, bringing in the most nominations for a comedy series in one year.

Some of the 36 first-time performer nominees include Jonathan Bailey, Dakota Fanning, Lily Gladstone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Rudd, Ryan Gosling and Greta Lee.

Are there any other historic or groundbreaking firsts this year?

Speaking of the hosts, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will make Emmys history again as the show's first father and son hosting team.

Sofia Vergara earned a Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series nomination for her dramatic turn in "Griselda," making her the first-ever Latina in the award's history to earn the nod.

Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis are the first Indigenous women to receive acting nominations.

And D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai is also breaking new ground as the first Indigenous actor nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "Reservation Dogs."

Joelle Garguilo has the latest on this year's Emmys historic nominations and groundbreaking firsts.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is making her mark behind the scenes, becoming the most Emmy-nominated Latina producer in the Best Comedy Series category for "Only Murders in the Building."

And age is just a number at the Emmys. At 91, the legendary Carol Burnett becomes the oldest comedy actress nominee for her role in "Palm Royale."

Not to be outdone, Steve Martin breaks his own record as the oldest nominee for Best Lead Actor in a comedy at the age of 78 while Larry David follows close behind at 77.

Who do the Emmys honor?

The nominations recognize the work of performers, producers, writers, directors, craftspeople, and professionals above and below the line on television programs from the 2023 - 2024 eligibility year.

The 76th Emmys celebrates the best in television that aired between June 2023 and May 2024.

