4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Los Angeles area, the USGS says

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 has struck the Los Angeles area, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

LOS ANGELES -- A 4.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the Los Angeles region early Monday afternoon.

The epicenter was located near the city's Highland Park neighborhood, a few miles north of downtown Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it's examining transportation infrastructures, apartment buildings, power lines and large places where people gather, like universities and Dodger Stadium.

The Los Angeles Police Department is warning residents to "be prepared for aftershocks" following the "significant" quake.

According to Cal Tech officials, there's less than a 10% chance of a 5.0 magnitude or higher aftershock over the next week.

This quake was preceded by two small earthquakes -- 1.7 magnitude and 1.3 magnitude -- over the last day, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Cal Tech officials said the quake is believed to be along the lower Elysian Park Fault, but a number of faults are in the area.

The earthquake came on the first day of school for students at the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the country.