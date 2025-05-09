Driver wanted in connection with fatal hit-and-run involving man in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for a man in his 20s in connection with a fatal hit-and-run early Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the 6700 block of Hillcroft Avenue near Dashwood Drive at around 2 a.m.

Officials said the victim was possibly in the crosswalk when a dark-colored Honda SUV with a New Jersey license plate hit him.

According to HPD, the driver briefly stayed at the scene after witnesses convinced him to wait for police. However, he fled shortly before the officers arrived.

The victim appeared to be in his late 30s and was known to be homeless in the area, HPD said.

A nearby business captured the crash on surveillance video, which HPD said it reviewed. Officials said it is unclear what color the light was at the time the driver hit the victim.

HPD is investigating whether weather was a factor as heavy storms blew through on Thursday evening.