Driver killed after crashing into tree near Fuqua in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a car crash on Thursday, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said a passerby called about a crash involving a black SUV near Fuqua Street at about 1:40 p.m.

METRO police said the driver died after crashing into a tree by the Fuqua exit of the HOV.

According to police, the exit is closed, and drivers will need to reroute.