Dramatic video shows car crash into living room, barely miss couple, dogs

Two people escaped with minor injuries after a car crashed into their home in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, August 30.

Two people escaped with minor injuries after a car crashed into their home in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, August 30.

Two people escaped with minor injuries after a car crashed into their home in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, August 30.

Two people escaped with minor injuries after a car crashed into their home in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, August 30.

Two people escaped with minor injuries after a car crashed into their home in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, August 30.

CCTV captured by resident Sabrina Rivera shows a vehicle smash through the wall of her home as she prepared to eat dinner with her partner on their couch.

Speaking to Storyful, Rivera said that she and her partner received minor injuries from the crash, and their four dogs, seen in the video, also escaped without any apparent injuries.

"They are sore and scared. No injuries were found but definitely a vet visit will be in play when we have funds to cover it," Rivera said. "The incident destroyed everything."

Police in Phoenix said the driver was arrested and that they believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

Rivera and her partner launched a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of repairs to their home.