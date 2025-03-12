Why experts say 24-hour education committee likely won't impact legislation's final outcome

The marathon meeting lasted almost 24 hours, but that didn't deter constituents from speaking their minds.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's one of the most closely watched topics this legislative session. Around 300 people testified on education savings accounts, or school choice, in front of a state committee on public education.

"Chairman Hunter, I hit the road at 3:15 yesterday morning to see my representative represent. You have not added a single conversation to this dialog on public education since I got here nearly 24 hours ago," Connor Rice said in the early Wednesday morning hours as he testified against the bill.

While lawmakers tried to keep the overnight hours moving, round after round, people mostly spoke against the education savings account legislation.

"The public school system is legally required to provide appropriate services to my child and every other child. The idea of using taxpayer dollars to pay private schools that are not required to federally protect children endangers them and their families," one public school mother said in opposition to the bill.

Lawmakers listened, but there's a very likely chance most speakers won't feel heard, according to Rice University political science professor Mark Jones.

"Much of what was happening last night was purely performative. That is. It allowed opponents to get out their anger against it and state their case, but the reality is this legislation is going to pass out of committee," Jones said.

Why is it so likely to pass? Because this is a piece of legislation Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared an emergency item, and enough lawmakers seem to be on board to get it done.

"Governor Abbott has invested too much time, too much energy, and too much money to not let this pass, and unlike the case with previous sessions where the speaker of the House was indifferent or in opposition to the school choice speaker, Dustin Burrows is in favor of it," Jones said.

The House and Senate have different versions of the bill, so we don't know what the final legislation will actually contain. But if things go their way, it's expected this session. Jones said funds would be available to around 90,000 students for the 2026-2027 school year. Students would be selected through a lottery system.

