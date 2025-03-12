A new featurette for "The Amateur" dives into how tech and diverse locations across the globe make this action thriller unique.

Don't underestimate Rami Malek in new featurette for 'The Amateur'

Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan and Laurence Fishburne star in "The Amateur." A new featurette gives an inside look at their characters.

LOS ANGELES -- Get your popcorn ready! A new action thriller starring Rami Malek is hitting theaters soon, and a new featurette takes a deeper look into this story of espionage and revenge.

In "The Amateur," Malek plays an underestimated CIA agent on the hunt for those who murdered his wife.

Director James Hawes discusses the diverse global locations Malek's character navigates, taking audiences to new and exciting places.

"It's a really good ride of a movie," he says. "It takes you to places with real scale and texture and to properly visit those you need the big screen."

Malek's character relies on technology to his advantage, and Laurence Fishburne describes the film as offering a "fresh take on the world of intelligence."

The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Caitriona Balfe and Holt McCallany.

Get your spy game on! "The Amateur" hits theaters on April 11.

