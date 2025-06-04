Disney's 'Snow White' heads to Disney+. It will stream June 11

The new live-action musical version of "Snow White" tips its hat to the 1937 animated classic, with Rachel Zegler taking on the title role.

Whistle while you... stream Disney's "Snow White!"

The live-action reimagining of the Disney classic is headed to Disney+.

The film stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White, Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap as Jonathan. Andrew Barth Feldman voices Dopey, Tituss Burgess voices Bashful, Martin Klebba voices Grumpy, Jason Kravits voices Sneezy, George Salazar voices Happy, Jeremy Swift voices Doc and Andy Grotelueschen is the voice of Sleepy.

"Snow White" features many of the original songs as well as new tunes, including "Waiting On A Wish," performed by Zegler.

"Snow White" will stream on Disney+ June 11.

The original film, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" is also available on Disney+.

