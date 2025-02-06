Disney releases new trailer for 'Kiff,' renews for season 3

John Stamos, Orville Peck, Melissa Villaseñor and more will guest star in season two of the Emmy-nominated series

LOS ANGELES -- The Emmy-nominated animated Disney series "Kiff" was just renewed for a third season!

The news comes just before the season two premiere of the show on Saturday, March 15. In addition to the good news, a first look at the season two trailer was also released.

Kimiko Glenn and H Michael Croner will return to their roles as Kiff and Barry, where the pair will "embark on adventures that take them deeper into their ever-eccentric community of Table Town, where animals and magical oddballs navigate life, school, relationships and the quirks of their offbeat and loveable universe."

"Kiff" will welcome Robby Hoffman, John Stamos, Tim Heidecker, Petey USA, Orville Peck, Sabrina Impacciatore, Judy Greer, Diane Morgan and Melissa Villaseñor as guest cast in season two.

Creators Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal will return as executive producers, with Kent Osborne as co-executive producer. Quinn Scott will serve the role of story editor in season three.

The series was recently nominated for Outstanding Children's or Young Teen Animated Series and Original Song for a Children's or Young Teen Program for the 2025 Children's and Family Emmy Awards.

"Kiff" season two premieres on Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney XD On Demand on Saturday, March 15, at 10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT with two episodes, followed by new episodes weekly on Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT. The second season will stream this summer on Disney+, while season one is available now.

