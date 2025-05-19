Disney CEO Bob Iger gets honorary degree from Ithaca College

Bob Iger returned to where his own story took flight, receiving an honorary doctorate from his Alma Mater, Ithaca College.

Bob Iger returned to where his own story took flight, receiving an honorary doctorate from his Alma Mater, Ithaca College.

Bob Iger returned to where his own story took flight, receiving an honorary doctorate from his Alma Mater, Ithaca College.

Bob Iger returned to where his own story took flight, receiving an honorary doctorate from his Alma Mater, Ithaca College.

ITHACA, New York -- Ever since we first met a mouse named Mickey or the moment we stepped into a galaxy far, far away -- or when we discovered a whole new world...one where superheroes sometimes walk among us. These moments all share one thing in common -- Disney.

The man guiding Disney's story for the better part of the last two decades is CEO Bob Iger.

Iger is returning to where his own story took flight, receiving an honorary doctorate from his Alma Mater, Ithaca College.

"It's nice, it's a reunion of sorts for me to be able to come back to a school I graduated from 52 years ago," Iger said.

Going back to 1969-1973, what would Iger's friends or professors say he was like?

"It's funny, they all say 'oh we knew you were going to do that -- we knew you'd be the CEO of Disney. But I didn't," Iger said.

Iger says that while he had a great work ethic and cared a lot about what he did, he still didn't know then.

"I definitely dreamed -- I wanted to be a news anchor. David Muir is my idol. He went to Ithaca college," Iger added.

In a plot twist Iger didn't see coming, ABC's own David Muir stepped in with an awesome surprise.

Joelle Garguilo: You have so many highs... and so many big moments, but if you were to back to that kid, your first few years here , making pizzas on the weekend - what would he think about the fact that you are here now receiving your doctorate degree?

Bob Iger: You know I've tried to think about that a little bit. The whole thing is an odyssey for me, My parents gave me a great gift, which is good work ethic, have had great mentors, many many strokes of good luck. There's no way I could have predicted this, because when I think back, I'm not entirely sure how it all happened... but I'm grateful, I've had a great life, great career.

Joelle Garguilo: What piece of advice could you offer to the class of 2025?

Bob Iger: Have dreams and ambitions - if they don't, create new ones as I did. Don't give up.

It was great advice and a full-circle moment for the Ithaca grad.