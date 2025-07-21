Diamondbacks look to keep home win streak going, host the Astros

Houston Astros (57-42, first in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-50, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Colton Gordon (3-2, 4.67 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (7-10, 5.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

Diamondbacks -149, Astros +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Houston Astros.

Arizona is 50-50 overall and 26-25 at home. The Diamondbacks are 38-17 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Houston has a 24-23 record in road games and a 57-42 record overall. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .409.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has 20 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .272 for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 11 for 36 with two doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

Cam Smith has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 42 RBI for the Astros. Christian Walker is 11 for 43 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Astros: 3-7, .236 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (back), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Zack Short: day-to-day (ribs), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique), Isaac Paredes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.