Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson says he was surprised by sexual assault lawsuit

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said he was surprised by the latest civil lawsuit filed against him by a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her four years ago.

The woman filed the lawsuit Monday in Texas, saying Watson forced himself on her during a dinner date in her apartment in Houston in 2020. She's seeking in excess of $1 million in damages.

During his weekly media availability, Watson, who will play this week against Jacksonville, said he was unaware of the allegations before Monday.

"I found out exactly whenever everyone else found out," Watson said.

Earlier, Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, released a statement saying the QB "strongly denies" the claims in the lawsuit.

The league is examining the lawsuit to see if Watson has violated the league's personal conduct policy. Watson was suspended 11 games in 2022 and fined $5 million after being accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct.

"Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday," Hardin said in a statement distributed by the team. "We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated.

"We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don't intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course.

"In the meantime, Deshaun is going to focus his energy and concentration on football."

Watson said Hardin's statement is "exactly how I'm feeling and what we're going through this process with."

Meanwhile, the plaintiff's attorney, Tony Buzbee, fired back at the statement with his own on Instagram, saying he contacted Hardin 10 months ago seeking a resolution and that Watson was aware of the woman's claims.

"We knew this case was the most serious and egregious case brought against Watson to date, and our client, who is rightly traumatized by these events, wanted to attempt a private resolution," Buzbee said. "We thought that was the best approach given the media storm that occurred surrounding the legion of other claims. Unfortunately, Watson's team or maybe his lawyers couldn't or wouldn't give this case the attention it was due. ... Watson was well aware of this victim and her claims immediately after it occurred, and Watson was again reminded back when we filed the first lawsuit for the other multiple victims."

Buzbee said he has since been contacted by Hardin and his team. Buzbee added that he has heard from NFL counsel.

Watson, who settled 23 of 24 civil suits before being suspended in 2022, said he hasn't given any thought to possible punishment from the league.

"My focus is figuring out Jacksonville's plan on defense and focusing on my craft to be the best quarterback I can be on Sunday for this team," he said. "That's something that the NFL has to do on their time, and I have to focus on what's in front of me right now."

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he did not consider benching the QB in light of the allegations.

"We'll let due process play out and follow the NFL's guidelines," Stefanski said. "We are 100% focused on Jacksonville."

The 28-year-old Watson played poorly in Cleveland's season opener, his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery in November.

Watson has only made 13 starts for the Browns since they signed him to a $230 million contract in 2022 after trading three first-round draft picks to the Texans.

