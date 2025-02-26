Texans' GM Nick Caserio on HC DeMeco Ryans: 'There's a reason why players want to come to Houston'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nick Caserio stood at the podium at the NFL Combine and heaped praise on the Texans' head coach, saying DeMeco Ryans "has a very personal touch and the players respect the hell out of him."

"There's a reason why players want to come to Houston. It's to play for DeMeco and it's to play with the players that are in the locker room. I try to get the hell out of the way and just try to be a good resource for DeMeco as much as I can," Caserio said.

Those words confirm that Ryans is leading the transformation of the Texans franchise. In two seasons, he's produced back-to-back division titles and two playoff wins. Now everyone at the team headquarters is working to deliver even more.

Ryans is not hiding from the biggest issue the Texans face in a critical offseason. "Getting better protection for C.J. is definitely a main point of emphasis for us," Ryans said at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. "We know when C.J. is protected. He has a clean pocket. He's a pretty good quarterback."

The Texans' quarterback was sacked 52 times in the regular season. Everyone in the organization understands that it can't continue, so the Texans will take a long look at offensive line prospects ahead of April's NFL Draft.

Ryans was also asked what kinds of linemen he wants to identify to work under new offensive coordinator Nick Caley.

"I want to see that grit. I want to see that toughness, that nastiness of how guys are finishing their blocks, what type of leaders these guys are, and how passionate they are about football," Ryans said. "With their head coach leading the way, the Texans have built their own process to learn more about players they might draft. Other teams set up tense meetings that can feel like interrogations. That's not how the Texans do it."

"We want to make sure - we're not trying to grill guys too much," Ryans said. "Let's know your background. Let's know why do you love the game of football and what's your why. Those are the things that we ask our guys."

Ryans also gave an update on Tank Dell's progress as he works to come back from a severe knee injury that he suffered late in the regular season in Kansas City.

"He's still going along through the process of recovering and healing. He's in great spirits. That's the main thing about Tank. He's got a smile on his face while he's going through the rehab process. So, he's headed there. In due time, he'll be back," Ryans said.

