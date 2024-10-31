Decomposed body found near Beaumont Highway in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking into someone's death after their body was found in northeast Houston on Thursday.

The Houston Police Department responded to the 9800 block of Beaumont Highway, near Liberty Road, at about 10:15 a.m. and found the person's remains in a "decomposed" state.

According to preliminary information, a crew cutting grass made the discovery shortly before 10 a.m.

HPD said it's unknown if any foul play was involved.

Officials have not provided additional information.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.