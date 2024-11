Debra OConnell honored as part of Dear New Yorkers class of 2024

NEW YORK -- Debra OConnell, President of News Group and Networks for Disney, was honored Wednesday night for helping to make a difference in New York City.

She was honored as part of the Dear New Yorkers class of 2024.

OConnell was awarded with the Distinguished Citizenship Award by Reisenbach Philanthropies.

The foundation, which was started in 1991, has its roots in media and creative industries and uses that to help with its mission of helping build a better, safer New York City.