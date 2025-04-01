Dave Coulier confirms he is cancer free, 'Full House' co-stars celebrate

"Full House" actor Dave Coulier confirmed he is cancer free after announcing his non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis back in November.

Dave Coulier is officially cancer free.

The actor and comedian confirmed the news to "Good Morning America" via a representative on Tuesday after announcing his non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis back in November.

"I'd like to give a heartfelt thank you to family, friends and fans for their continued prayers, love and support throughout my emotional roller coaster ride through cancer," Coulier said in part, in a statement shared by his representative.

The actor said he is already busy working on a line of "all natural and sustainable clothing, foods and personal hygiene products" to be released this year.

He added, "I will continue to encourage others to check in with doctors to get early screenings like breast exams, colonoscopies and prostate exams."

On Monday, Coulier's "Full House" co-star Candace Cameron Bure shared a celebratory message on Instagram regarding Coulier's health update.

"DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!! Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news -- let's shower him with all the love in the world! ," Bure wrote.

In the post, Bure shared a photo of herself alongside Coulier and his wife Melissa, as well as a throwback photo of the two "Full House" co-stars on set of the 1990s sitcom.

Dave Coulier is seen in 2017. Kathryn Page/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

Fellow "Full House" co-star John Stamos also shared a touching video on Coulier's health status, posting a recording of a FaceTime he shared with Coulier, who shared the news with Stamos.

"I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude to share that my dear friend Dave has beaten cancer," Stamos says in the video. "He fought like hell with strength and heart, and true to form, Dave, a whole lot of humor."

Stamos captioned the post, "Got the best news last night...."