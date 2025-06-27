Palestinian student sues Michigan school over teacher's reaction to her refusal to stand for Pledge

Danielle Khalaf is suing Plymouth-Canton Community Schools in Michigan over a teacher's reaction to her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Danielle Khalaf is suing Plymouth-Canton Community Schools in Michigan over a teacher's reaction to her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Danielle Khalaf is suing Plymouth-Canton Community Schools in Michigan over a teacher's reaction to her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Danielle Khalaf is suing Plymouth-Canton Community Schools in Michigan over a teacher's reaction to her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

DETROIT -- The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of a 14-year-old student who said a teacher humiliated her for refusing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance in protest of U.S. support of Israel's war in Gaza.

Danielle Khalaf's teacher told her, "Since you live in this country and enjoy its freedom, if you don't like it, you should go back to your country," according to the lawsuit.

Danielle, whose family is of Palestinian descent, declined to recite the Pledge over three days in January.

"We can only marvel at the conviction and incredible courage it took for her to follow her conscience and her heart," ACLU attorney Mark Fancher said.

The lawsuit says her teacher admonished her and told her she was being disrespectful.

As a result, Danielle "suffered extensive emotional and social injuries," including nightmares, stress and strained friendships, the lawsuit says.

The ACLU and the Arab American Civil Rights League said Danielle's First Amendment rights were violated, and the lawsuit seeks a financial award.

"It was traumatizing, it hurt and I know she could do that to other people," Danielle said at a news conference in February, referring to the teacher's treatment.

At that time, the school district said it had taken "appropriate action," though it didn't elaborate.

"Discrimination in any form is not tolerated by Plymouth-Canton Community Schools and is taken very seriously," the district said.

The school district declined Wednesday to comment further, citing the litigation.

Michigan has more than 300,000 residents of Middle Eastern or North African descent, second in the U.S. behind California, according to the Census Bureau.