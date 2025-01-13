Father dies from 'medical episode' after his son shoots brother to death inside home, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A father is dead after suffering a medical episode right after his teen son accidentally shot his brother inside a home in Texas City, according to police.
Texas City police responded to the shooting call in the 300 block of 10th Avenue North at about 1:20 a.m. Monday.
Upon arrival, authorities found the victim dead and identified him as 17-year-old Joshua Gonzalez.
Police say that the victim's 15-year-old brother, a 15-year-old boy, accidentally discharged a firearm, resulting in the shooting death of Joshua Gonzalez.
Officials say the victim's father, Julian Gonzalez, died from a medical episode while performing life-saving measures.
According to authorities, the 15-year-old was questioned by detectives and has been released pending an investigation.
Law enforcement says there is no immediate threat to public safety, and an investigation is ongoing.