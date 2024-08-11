D23 is a shopping paradise with exclusive and limited edition merchandise for Disney collectors.

Lorcana Trading Cards are hot sellers, while Swarvoski is selling a Black Panther crystal figure for $250,000

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disney fans and collectors are buying up limited edition and exclusive merchandise at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Experience. The annual event takes place through Sunday at the Anaheim Convention Center across the street from Disneyland Resort.

This year, the convention houses the D23 Marketplace, which features a 16,000-square-foot shopping destination with products from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

Some fans lined up hours in advance for the opportunity to be the first to buy from vendors spread out across the D23 convention.

One of the hottest items appears to be special edition cards for Disney's trading card game, Lorcana. Collectors are buying up other limited edition items from Hallmark, Citizen Watches, Loungefly and many more.

At the Swarovski pop-up, we found a one-of-a-kind "Black Panther" figure that is being sold for $250,000.

If you can't make it D23, you still have an opportunity to shop for some exclusive merch.

The DisneyStore.com is offering a selection of special edition products starting Monday, Aug. 12 at 8 a.m. PT, while supplies last.

