HPD releases sketch photo of car break-in suspect wanted in fatal shooting 21-year-old last month

A family is mourning the loss of their 21-year-old loved one who was set to go to the Navy before he was shot confronting a suspect.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department has released a composite sketch of a possible suspect wanted in the fatal Feb. 16 shooting of a Navy-bound 21-year-old in Midtown.

The suspect was described as a Black man about 20 to 30 years old, five feet, 8 inches tall, with a medium complexion and yellow or gold-tipped locs. He wore dark clothing.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 21-year-old shot, killed after confronting apparent car-break in suspect in Midtown, HPD says



HPD said the victim, identified as Julian Comeaux, was out with friends in the Midtown area when they came across the suspect reportedly breaking into one of their cars.

Comeaux and the group confronted the suspect, who pulled out a gun and fatally shot Comeaux and injured another person before fleeing the scene.

Police said the suspect also left a shoe at the scene.

The second victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The victim's friends said he was set to depart for the Navy that Friday.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.