Young child found wandering alone along CR 831 in Brazoria County, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Brazoria County officials are asking for help in finding the family of a child who was found wandering alone Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, the child, who is about 3 to 4 years of age and weighs about 30 pounds, was found in the 16000 block of County Road 831, between Pearland and Manvel.

The agency said deputies are going door-to-door in the area in an effort to find the child's parents or guardians.

A photo of the child was also shared, which authorities hope could help the public identify the child or their family.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 979-684-2200.

