Brand-new 'Andor' season 2 images revealed: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, and more 

Stars and filmmakers gathered for a special evening to celebrate the upcoming season of the hit Star Wars series on Disney+

Diego Luna attends the UK Sneak Peek Event of Lucasfilm's "Andor" Season 2 at Lightroom, London on April 10th, 2025.

Disney+ held an immersive sneak peek event in London to promote Lucasfilm's "Andor" season two. The event, which took place at the Lightroom in Kings Cross, marked the anticipation surrounding the critically acclaimed series' final season.

Attendees were treated to a recap of season one, followed by an exclusive preview of the upcoming season. The event included a fun panel discussion with key people like Tony Gilroy (creator, writer, and executive producer), Diego Luna (star and executive producer), and other cast members, including Stellan Skarsgrd.

During the event, Disney+ released new images from "Andor" season two, further fueling excitement among fans.

From Left to Right: Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) Lucasfilm

The second season unfolds as the horizon of war draws near, with Cassian Andor (Luna) becoming a pivotal player in the Rebel Alliance. The narrative emphasizes rising stakes, betrayals, sacrifices, and conflicting agendas, all set against a backdrop of political intrigue. "Andor" sets the clock back five years from the events of "Rogue One" to tell the story of the film's hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

"Andor" Season 2 features a talented cast, including Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgrd, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.

The first three episodes premiere April 22, with new chapters debuting weekly, exclusively on Disney+.

