'Born to be Viral' docuseries explores the high-stakes world of kid influencers

The new docuseries pulls back the curtain on childhood in the spotlight, from viral fame to real-world pressure.

LOS ANGELES -- What happens when your toddler is the biggest earner in the family and millions of people are watching? A new docuseries from ABC News Studios is pulling back the curtain on the real world of kid influencers. "Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers" begins streaming July 8 on Hulu.

Shot over five years, the series follows the lives of some of the internet's most well-known child creators and the families behind them. Featured are kidfluencer powerhouses like Like Nastya, the Fisher family, the McClure family and newcomer Ethan Rodriguez as they navigate a world where childhood milestones also function as monetized content.

Series director Ines Novai told On The Red Carpet, "The series takes great care to look at families across the U.S. and families of different stages of career in this. There's a family starting out, there's a family that's one of the first to ever do this, and there's a family that has accidental viral fame that leads them to a journey they couldn't have expected."

With exclusive access to candid moments, the series explores both the emotional and financial highs and lows of life in the spotlight. From preschoolers going viral to parents managing content creation like a full-time job, the show provides a rare behind-the-scenes look. One child says, "Sometimes we have to do videos, and I don't want to do it that day."

The show also raises larger questions. Who is really watching? How can families protect the young creators behind the content? And what happens when the cameras stop?

All six episodes of "Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers" begin streaming Tuesday, July 8 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station.