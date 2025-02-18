Body found in Humble retention pond prompts heavy police presence, Pct. 4 says

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Humble on Monday, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Heavy police presence can be seen in the 20600 block of Kenswick Drive, where Constable Deputies are assisting the Humble Police Department in reference to a body found in a retention pond.

Authorities have not provided further details and said they are continuing to investigate.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story.