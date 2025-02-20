Bodies of 4 hostages, believed to include Bibas family, released by Hamas

Hamas released the bodies of four hostages -- believed to include the Bibas family -- on Thursday as the first phase of its ceasefire agreement.

Hamas handed over four bodies to the Red Cross in Gaza on Thursday, in the latest return of deceased hostages as part of the group's ceasefire deal with Israel.

Red Cross officials took custody of four black coffins during a ceremony in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. A Red Cross official and a Hamas commander appeared on a stage to sign documents as part of the handover. The coffins were also brought onto the stage.

A banner on the stage declared in both Arabic and English: "The Return of War = The Return of Your Prisoners in Coffins."

In a joint statement, the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency said that, "According to information communicated by the Red Cross, four caskets of deceased hostages were transferred to them, and they are being taken to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip."

An Israeli security official confirmed to ABC News that an IDF-held ceremony for the four deceased hostages took place in the IDF-controlled Gaza buffer zone.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office released a statement confirming Israel's receipt of the bodies. "The families of the abductees have been informed and our hearts go out to them at this difficult time," the statement said.

"The public is asked to respect the families' privacy and refrain from spreading rumors and information that is not official and well-founded," it added.

Israel and Hamas have confirmed the names of the four bodies that are set to be returned to Israel Thursday: Oded Lifshitz, a journalist and peace activist and Shiri Bibas and her two children -- Ariel and Kfir Bibas. Once the bodies are back in Israel, the Israeli officials will conduct forensic analysis to confirm the identities of the bodies.

During the handover, Hamas released a statement that read in part, "To the families of Bibas and Lifshitz: We would have preferred your sons to return to you alive, but your army and government leaders chose to kill them instead of bringing them back."

"They killed with them: 17,881 Palestinian children, in their criminal bombardment of the Gaza Strip, and we know that you know who is truly responsible for their departure," the statement added. "You were the victim of a leadership that does not care about its children."

Kfir Bibas was 8 1/2 months old when he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023 -- the youngest of the 251 hostages taken on the day the group carried out its terror attack on Israel -- the worst in the country's history. In the ensuing war, more than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.

Oded Lifshitz's wife, Yocheved, was among the first few hostages released during the first ceasefire agreement in November 2023. Sixty-nine hostages remain in Gaza after Thursday's release.

"At this difficult time, our hearts go out to the grieving families," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

The Hostage Families Forum called for the second stage of the three-stage ceasefire to proceed, saying there is "no time to waste." In the second phase of the ceasefire agreement -- which should last 42 days -- Israel is to completely withdraw its forces from the Gaza Strip. Hamas and Israel also agreed to a permanent cessation of all military operations and hostilities before all remaining Israeli hostages, civilians and soldiers are released by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

"We received the heart-shattering news that Shiri Bibas, her children Ariel and Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz are no longer with us. This news cuts like a knife through our hearts, the families' hearts and the hearts of people all over the world," the families of the hostages said in a statement Wednesday.

"We grieve not only for them, but for the other precious lives lost, including four more deceased hostages who will be returned next week," families of hostages said.

Six other hostages are expected to be released on Saturday and four more bodies will be returned to Israel next week. The hostages who will be released on Saturday have been identified as Eliya Cohen, 27; Tal Shoham, 40; Omer Shem Tov, 22; Omer Wenkrat, 23; Hisham Al-Sayed, 36; and Avera Mengistu, 39, according to Israeli officials and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Negotiations to set the terms for the second phase of the ceasefire have not started, but mediators are pushing to have talks begin as soon as possible to allow enough time for discussion before the second phase is expected to begin (the first phase is expected to last 42 days), Qatar's foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Hamas has accused Israel of avoiding negotiations and says it's ready to negotiate.

Last week, Hamas threatened to not release hostages over the weekend, saying Israel was not holding up its end of the ceasefire by delaying the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.

Hamas later said the exchange would take place as planned and released three hostages this past Saturday.

ABC News' Jordana Miller contributed to this report.