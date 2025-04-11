Small plane crashes in Boca Raton, Florida; 3 people on board

A small plane with three people on board crashed in Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday morning, according to local police and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Cessna 310R took off from Boca Raton Airport and was heading to Tallahassee International Airport, the FAA said. It was in the air for a little less than 20 minutes before it crashed, according to Flightradar24.

The site of a small plane crash in Boca, Raton, Fla., Apr. 11, 2025. Miguel Coka

Video shows what appears to be the small plane's wreckage on railroad tracks next to a road. The fire caused by the crash has been extinguished.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.