Best ABC Secret Sales on tech products with exclusive discounts up to 70% off

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best tech products. Don't miss these deals up to 74% off!

Best tech products

23% off ABC Secret Sales Echelon: Rower $1,000 + Free Shipping

Be kind to your body with low-impact work that pays off. The Echelon Rower offers a comprehensive workout that engages more than 85% of your muscles! The Bluetooth handlebar resistance controls make precise resistance adjustments easy during each session. Touchscreen display offers classes and live metrics to keep you motivated. After working out, fold it up for compact storage! Free shipping.

50% off ABC Secret Sales Lifepro: Sauna Blanket and Light Therapy Torch $60 - $200 + Free Shipping

Upgrade your self-care routine with Lifepro. Sweat out toxins, relieve muscle tension, and accelerate recovery effortlessly all while taking a quick nap or rest in the infrared sauna blanket. Lightweight, foldable, and easy to transport. The LumiCure torchlight provides targeted restorative red light therapy. Simply point and click at your desired area for 1-3 minutes to help reduce inflammation, accelerate recovery, and improve circulation. Free shipping!

37% off ABC Secret Sales Lifeprint: Portable Photo Printer $50 + Free Shipping

Print your favorite photos. Lifeprint Photo Printer is a Bluetooth-enabled portable printer that fits in the palm of your hand. The Polaroid-sized photos are great for family that might not have social media, scrapbooking, parties, and so much more. The hassle-free printing doesn't need ink, using eco-friendly ZINK technology where paper is embedded with color. Free shipping!

65% off ABC Secret Sales Ultimate Backup: Photo Backup Devices $48 - $100 + Free Shipping

Get peace of mind with a digital backup. Ultimate Backup stores your precious photos and videos. Simply plug into your phone, tablet, or computer, and press "start backup" for photos, videos, and contacts. Perfect for when you're changing phones, running out of memory, or simply want the peace of mind of a secure backup. The new SSD is complete with built-in antivirus protection, too! Free shipping.

32% off ABC Secret Sales Panther Vision: LED Hats and Handwarmers $19 - $36

Be safe and be seen with Panther Vision. The Powercap is a rechargeable LED lighted hat for hands-free illumination. The beanie and baseball cap styles are great for early morning and evening runs, DIY projects, dog walks, and anytime you need a little extra light. For cold weather, the rechargeable Power-Paw hand warmers keep hands warm when you're on the go. Some people even use them at their desks in chilly offices!

