Best ABC Secret Sales on holiday prep products

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best holiday prep products, with savings up to 50% off.

Best ABC Secret Sales to shop now This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best holiday prep products, with savings up to 50% off.

Best ABC Secret Sales to shop now This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best holiday prep products, with savings up to 50% off.

Best ABC Secret Sales to shop now This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best holiday prep products, with savings up to 50% off.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers, so they're just for you. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best products to help you prep for the holidays, with deals up to 50% off.

Each of these deals is limited time only, so shop now while supplies last.

Best holiday prep products

35% off ABC Secret Sales Karving King: Dripless Cutting Board 2-in-1 System $45

+ Free Shipping

$70 Shop Now

Prep for holiday feasts. This 2-in-1 design eliminates mess when carving and cutting. The angled surface and drainage slots allow you to collect delicious juices in the removable drip tray for easy cleanup. The ripping spikes hold food in place while the grip handles make it simple to move heavy foods and the rubber feet keep the board from sliding.

30% off ABC Secret Sales E-Cloth: Microfiber Cleaning Products $14 to $56

$20 - $80 Shop Now

Clean easily with just water. No need for chemicals, detergents or soaps, these reusable cloths help lessen your reliance on disposable paper towels. The home cleaning bundle includes a lightweight handle that extends up to five feet for conquering floors and hard-to-reach places.

40% off ABC Secret Sales Amaranth Vase: Water Draining Vase $18 to $24

$30 - $40 Shop Now

Nurture your beautiful flower bouquets in three easy steps -- simply twist, drain, and trim to keep your flowers fresh and vibrant longer. Unlike a traditional glass or ceramic vase, the Amaranth Vase has an easy water draining system, plus easy access for stem trimming with a built-in "trim guide" so you know where to cut the stems. Chip, crack and shatter resistant, too.

36% to 42% off ABC Secret Sales rockflowerpaper: Round Trays and Dish Cover Trios $16 to $35

+ Free Shipping

$28 - $55 Shop Now

Prep for holiday hosting with rockflowerpaper. The 15-inch festive trays are perfect for serving or displaying. The cotton dish covers stylishly replace disposable plastic wrap and foil when transporting dishes to holiday events or storing them in your fridge. The sturdy elastic bands fit snugly on a variety of dish sizes, plus they're machine washable!

40% off ABC Secret Sales Mpowerd: Solar Lights $24 to $60

$40 - $80 Shop Now

Bring the light with you anywhere and add outdoor ambiance in your yard, holiday parties, camping, boating and beyond with Mpowered. The string lights, lanterns and handheld options are all solar powered, so they're perfect to have handy during a power outage. There's even a light that'll charge your devices, too!

*By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.