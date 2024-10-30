80-year-old woman knocked unconscious after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Asiatown, HPD says

Houston police recovered video after the 80-year-old woman was struck while walking home from the grocery store in Houston's Asiatown.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 80-year-old grandmother is recovering at home after becoming the latest victim of a hit-and-run driver in Houston.

Yueyin Fuan was walking home from the Welcome grocery store in Houston's Asiatown on Sunday when she was hit at about 9:45 a.m.

The Houston Police Department says Fuan was walking across Bellaire Boulevard at the Ranchester intersection when a blue SUV, possibly a Honda, ran a red light, made a wide right turn, and hit her in the back.

The woman was knocked unconscious as the suspect fled the scene, officials said.

"She has a fractured collarbone, and she got a bump on the right side of her head," one of her sons, Guo Pin Fuan, said.

He tells ABC13 his mother was sampling walking home like she's done many times in the last decade when she was hit.

"So after she was hit, the witnesses called 911, and police came, and when my mother woke up from the hospital, they called, and we know she has been hit," he said.

Houston police say they have obtained surveillance video from nearby businesses. In addition, Flock cameras installed by the Southwest Management District may have also caught the driver.

Those videos have yet to be released.

"It's very upsetting," Guo Pin Fuan said about his mother being hit. His family is focused on her recovery but would like anyone who saw what happened to contact the police.

