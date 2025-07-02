Beck leads Rockies against the Astros after 5-hit game

Houston Astros (51-34, first in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (19-66, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (8-3, 1.74 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-1, 6.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, five strikeouts)

Astros -258, Rockies +208; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Houston Astros after Jordan Beck's five-hit game on Tuesday.

Colorado has gone 8-33 in home games and 19-66 overall. The Rockies are 8-50 in games when they have given up a home run.

Houston is 51-34 overall and 19-20 in road games. The Astros have an 18-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickey Moniak has seven doubles, five triples and 11 home runs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 11 for 37 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has 17 home runs, 43 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .251 for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 13 for 39 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .238 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Astros: 8-2, .228 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (back), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.