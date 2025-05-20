Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri return for season four of "The Bear," premiering June 25 on Hulu.

'The Bear' season 4 trailer: Carmy and Sydney race against the clock for restaurant redemption

"The Bear" season 4 trailer: Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) race to keep their restaurant from closing. Watch June 25 on Hulu.

On Tuesday, FX Networks released the official trailer for the fourth season of the Emmy Award-winning series "The Bear."

Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney "Syd" Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) "pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn't just about getting better - it's about deciding what's worth holding on to," reads the official synopsis.

In the trailer, Uncle Jimmy tells Carmy and Syd, "That clock is telling you how much money we have left. When that shows zero, this restaurant needs to cease operations."

At the end of season three, Carmy reads a review of his new restaurant, The Bear, in the "Chicago Tribune." With a mix of both positive and negative words flashing across the screen, Carmy says, "mother--" and the season ends.

Season four seems to pick up with the rest of the staff's reactions to the review.

"The offerings were substantially different on each visit. Consistency seems to be the weak link here," they read.

The review kicks the team into action.

"I'm fired up, ready to go," says Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas).

"Yeah same," Syd responds.

The staff members share a few heart-to-hearts. "There's one really true thing about restaurants. You are never alone," Carmy says.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Donna Berzatto. The series also stars Lionel Boyce, Matty Matheson, with Molly Gordon in a recurring role.

FX's "The Bear" was created by Christopher Storer, who serves as Executive Producer alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer serves as a Co-Executive Producer and Culinary Producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Season four of "The Bear" premieres with all episodes June 25 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

