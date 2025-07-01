Astros visit the Rockies to open 3-game series

Houston Astros (50-34, first in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (19-65, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Colton Gordon (3-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Dollander (2-8, 6.06 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

Astros -173, Rockies +144; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies open a three-game series at home against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Colorado has an 8-32 record at home and a 19-65 record overall. The Rockies are 14-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Houston is 18-20 in road games and 50-34 overall. The Astros have an 18-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 34 extra base hits (17 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs). Mickey Moniak is 9 for 34 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Astros with 17 home runs while slugging .468. Victor Caratini is 8 for 33 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .233 batting average, 5.33 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Astros: 7-3, .225 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Hunter Goodman: day-to-day (hamstring), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (back), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.