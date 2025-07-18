Astros visit the Mariners to start 3-game series

Houston Astros (56-40, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (51-45, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Brandon Walter (1-2, 3.98 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (6-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

Mariners -134, Astros +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Houston Astros on Friday to open a three-game series.

Seattle has a 25-21 record in home games and a 51-45 record overall. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.93.

Houston has a 56-40 record overall and a 23-21 record in road games. The Astros have a 21-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Friday for the eighth time this season. The Astros are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has 38 home runs, 62 walks and 82 RBI while hitting .259 for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 14 for 41 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Astros with 19 home runs while slugging .468. Jose Altuve is 16 for 37 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Astros: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Astros: Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.