Astros and Rangers meet in series rubber match

Texas Rangers (47-49, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (56-39, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (6-3, 1.62 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (9-3, 2.21 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

Astros -136, Rangers +113; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Houston has a 56-39 record overall and a 33-18 record in home games. The Astros have a 26-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Texas is 21-30 on the road and 47-49 overall. The Rangers are 31-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve has 14 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs while hitting .275 for the Astros. Victor Caratini is 12 for 40 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Wyatt Langford is second on the Rangers with 26 extra base hits (11 doubles and 15 home runs). Corey Seager is 14 for 37 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .290 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .266 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jake Burger: day-to-day (quadricep), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

