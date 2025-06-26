Astros look to keep home win streak going, host the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (47-33, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (47-33, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (6-2, 2.77 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (8-3, 1.88 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

Phillies -156, Astros +131; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep their seven-game home win streak intact when they play the Philadelphia Phillies.

Houston has a 47-33 record overall and a 29-13 record at home. The Astros have a 16-7 record in games decided by one run.

Philadelphia is 47-33 overall and 21-19 in road games. The Phillies have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena has 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 40 RBI for the Astros. Mauricio Dubon is 10 for 33 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has nine doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 13 for 43 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .270 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (foot), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.