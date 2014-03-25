24/7 Live
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Search
Topics
Traffic
Weather
Localish
U.S. & World
Sports
Politics
Shop
Regions
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
TV Listings
More Content
13 Investigates
Action 13
13 Unsolved
Renters' Rights
Texas True Crime
This Week in Texas
Our America
More News
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Tuesday, March 25, 2014
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Baby dies after being found abandoned near the Seawall: Galveston PD
32 minutes ago
Man killed by HPD officer fired shotgun at officers, sheriff says
2 hours ago
Dry and warm Wednesday, rain chances remain elusive until next week
How has this hurricane season compared to preseason outlook?
2 hours ago
Harris Co. voter registrar accused of not showing up to work in years
1 hour ago
Judge accused of bias after order to return death row inmate to jail
Fort Bend ISD scraps plans for new $47.6M school over money issues
Galveston Wharves Board ends talks over Battleship Texas plan
3 hours ago