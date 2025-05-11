Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., family get death threats amid loss against Cincinnati Reds

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. said he and his family were the subjects of death threats made on social media after he allowed seven runs as part of a 10-run first inning for the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.

A team spokesperson said the Astros notified the Houston Police Department and Major League Baseball security about the threats.

"I understand people are very passionate and people love the Astros and love sports, but threatening to find my kids and murder them is a little bit tough to deal with," McCullers said. "So just as a father, I think there have been many, many threats over the years aimed at me, mostly, and I think actually one or two people from other issues around baseball actually had to go to jail for things like that. But I think bringing kids into the equation, threatening to find them or next time they see us in public they're going to stab my kids to death, things like that, it's tough to hear as a dad."

McCullers and his wife, Kara, have two young daughters.

McCullers (0-1) was making just his second start since Game 3 of the 2022 World Series after battling a series of right arm issues. An All-Star in 2018, he has spent all eight of his big league seasons in Houston.

A visibly upset manager Joe Espada addressed the threats at his postgame news conference.

"There are people who are threatening his life and the life of his kids because of his performance," Espada said. "It is very unfortunate that we have to deal with this. After all he's done for this city, for his team, the fact that we have to talk about that in my office -- I got kids too, and it really drives me nuts that we have to deal with this. Very sad. Very, very sad.

"Listen, he hasn't pitched in two years. It's going to take a little bit of time to get him going. And that's fine. But this can't happen. I'm really upset that this can happen to athletes."

McCullers struggled with his command from the start Saturday. He walked leadoff hitter TJ Friedl before plunking Matt McLain on the backside. Elly De La Cruz then smacked an opposite-field, three-run homer to left to make it 3-0.

McCullers walked two more batters with one out before Tyler Stephenson hit an RBI single. Will Benson followed with an RBI double to make it 5-0 and chase McCullers.

He was replaced by Logan VanWey, but the Reds kept piling on, sending 15 batters to the plate before Santiago Espinal finally struck out to end the inning.

It was Cincinnati's most runs in a first inning since August 1989, when they scored 14, also against the Astros.

"If you fail, you fail on a very large stage (with) a lot of eyes and there's nowhere to hide," McCullers said. "At the end of the day, I just want to do my job. I just want to be a good pitcher for the Astros, and I believe I'll get there. But like I said, I just think that having to worry about that, worry about leaving town and leaving them and things like that or dropping her off at school, I just think there should be some type of decency."

The Reds went on to win Saturday's game 13-9 as Houston lost for the fourth time in the past six games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.