Astros host the Twins in first of 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (36-32, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (38-30, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (2-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Astros: Colton Gordon (1-1, 5.11 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

Astros -120, Twins +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Minnesota Twins on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Houston has a 24-13 record in home games and a 38-30 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .392 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Minnesota is 36-32 overall and 16-20 on the road. The Twins have a 26-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 33 RBI for the Astros. Isaac Paredes is 9 for 37 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton has eight doubles, three triples and 11 home runs while hitting .276 for the Twins. Matt Wallner is 7 for 33 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Twins: 5-5, .274 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Isaac Paredes: day-to-day (hamstring), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

Twins: Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.