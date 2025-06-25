Astros host the Phillies, try to continue home win streak

Philadelphia Phillies (47-32, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (46-33, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (7-2, 2.61 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Astros: Colton Gordon (2-1, 4.54 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

Phillies -160, Astros +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep their six-game home win streak alive when they face the Philadelphia Phillies.

Houston has a 46-33 record overall and a 28-13 record in home games. The Astros have gone 31-15 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia is 47-32 overall and 21-18 in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Astros with 16 home runs while slugging .471. Mauricio Dubon is 10 for 33 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Nick Castellanos has 21 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 RBI for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 12 for 42 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .267 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (foot), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.