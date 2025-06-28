Astros host the Cubs on 9-game home win streak

Chicago Cubs (48-34, first in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (49-33, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Colin Rea (4-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers (0-0)

Astros -126, Cubs +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep their nine-game home win streak alive when they take on the Chicago Cubs.

Houston is 49-33 overall and 31-13 at home. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.42 ERA, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Chicago is 48-34 overall and 23-19 in road games. The Cubs have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .444.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena has a .322 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 18 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Cam Smith is 15 for 37 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a .294 batting average, and has 17 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 17 walks and 34 RBI. Kyle Tucker is 13 for 40 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .275 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .262 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (foot), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.