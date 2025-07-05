Astros drub Dodgers by 17 in L.A.'s worst Dodger Stadium loss

TheLos Angeles Dodgerssuffered their worst loss ever in Dodger Stadium, an 18-1 blowoutat the hands of theHouston Astroson Friday night in the series opener between division leaders.

The 17-run loss marked the Dodgers' largest margin of defeat at home since the team moved to Dodger Stadium in 1962 and the franchise's worst home loss since July 3, 1947, when Brooklyn lost 19-2 to the New York Giants.

Jose Altuve homered twice while reaching base five times and driving in five runs for the Astros, who held the defending World Series champion Dodgers to six hits, includingWill Smith's solo homer.

"That was one you want to flush as soon as possible," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I don't think there were many positives from this night."

Dodgers fans relentlessly booed Altuve throughout his at-bats, chanting, "Cheater! Cheater!" He is one of two players, along with Lance McCullers Jr., remaining from Houston's 2017 team that beat the Dodgers in the World Series. It later came out that the Astros were stealing signs with the help of video and relaying pitches to batters by banging on a trash can.

The American League West-leading Astros scored 10 runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by Victor Caratini's grand slam and Altuve's three-run shot. It was the most runs given up in an inning by the Dodgers since April 23, 1999, when they allowed 11 to theSt. Louis Cardinals.

McCullers(2-3) allowed one run and four hits in six innings of his second start since returning from a sprained right foot. He struck out four.

Isaac Paredes hit his first career leadoff homer on the first pitch of the game from rookie Ben Casparius. Altuve doubled and scored on Christian Walker's RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

Jake Meyers doubled leading off the third and scored on Altuve's 14th homer. Rookie Cam Smith doubled and scored on Walker's 417-foot shot halfway up the left-field pavilion to cap four straight hits given up by Casparius and extend Houston's lead to 6-1.

"I don't think Ben was good tonight," Roberts said. "It seemed like they were on everything he threw up there."

The Astros broke it open in the sixth. Smith had a bases-loaded RBI single, reliever Noah Davis hit Walker with two strikes on him to force in a run, and Caratini hit his slam with no outs. Meyers added an RBI single, and Altuve hit his second homer of the night.

Casparius allowed six runs and nine hits in three innings and struck out three.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.br/]