Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Alyson Stoner reveal what's to come in 'Phineas and Ferb' season 5

Phineas and Ferb are back for 104 more days of summer vacation. The much-anticipated fifth season premieres today on Disney Channel and streams tomorrow on Disney+.

Phineas and Ferb are back for 104 more days of summer vacation. The much-anticipated fifth season premieres today on Disney Channel and streams tomorrow on Disney+.

Phineas and Ferb are back for 104 more days of summer vacation. The much-anticipated fifth season premieres today on Disney Channel and streams tomorrow on Disney+.

Phineas and Ferb are back for 104 more days of summer vacation. The much-anticipated fifth season premieres today on Disney Channel and streams tomorrow on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- Disney favorites Phineas and Ferb are back for 104 more days of summer vacation!

The hit Disney Channel series "Phineas and Ferb" returns today for its much-anticipated fifth season, 10 years after the last one wrapped.

Although the characters are a year older, the series remains true to its roots, bringing back the voice talents of Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Alyson Stoner and more.

On The Red Carpet had a chance to speak with the cast and creators about the upcoming season.

Martella, the voice of Phineas, told us, "It is going to have all of the same energy and same love and same fun of the original run of the series, while also exploring new types of storytelling."

"You see sides of Isabella you for sure have never seen before, because I was shocked when I read the script," said Stoner, who's been a staple on Disney Channel since the early 2000s.

David Errigo Jr., who voices Ferb in "Milo Murphy's Law" and "Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe" returns for the new season, where he told us, "I love seeing the ways that they just take the formula and now they're stretching it."

Of course, it wouldn't be "Phineas and Ferb" if Candace wasn't trying to reveal their big ideas to their mom. And now at 16-years-old, Candace has more on her plate.

"I love now that she's 16, all the things that 16-year-olds go through is what she's doing, but also, of course, trying to bust her brothers. So, it's just added a lot more fun to the character," Tisdale said.

We also spoke with Caroline Rhea about voicing the ever-calm Linda, mom to Phineas, Ferb and Candace. "Sometimes I want to be like, 'Candace, stop!' but it's because, in my mind, the therapist that I go to to deal with Candace tells me to always maintain a calm voice," Rhea explained.

In addition to Phineas, Ferb, their friends, family and wacky inventions, Perry the Platypus (a.k.a Agent P.) is still living his double-life, foiling the plans of his arch-nemesis Dr. Doofenshmirtz.

Longtime creative partners and creators of the show, Dan Povenmire (voice of Doofenshmirtz) and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh (voice of Major Monogram), revealed where all of their big ideas come from.

"Many years ago, Dan and I bought a good idea generator at a garage sale. It was broken. And we've got a great deal on it, but we went in, halves on it," Marsh started, with Povenmire adding, "And strangely, we never fixed it." "Nope, it's still broken. It's broken. But you know, here we are," they concluded.

So, if you're looking for your next big idea, try a garage sale. It worked for this duo!

Season five of "Phineas and Ferb" premieres Thursday, June 5 at 8/7c on Disney Channel and Disney XD with two episodes. The first 10 episodes will be available the next day on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel, Disney+ and this ABC station.