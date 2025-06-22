Angels play the Astros in series rubber match

Houston Astros (44-33, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (37-39, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Ryan Gusto (4-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Angels: Kyle Hendricks (5-6, 4.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

Angels -125, Astros +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 16-17 record in home games and a 37-39 record overall. The Angels are 19-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Houston is 44-33 overall and 17-20 in road games. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.48 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Astros hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 52 RBI while hitting .210 for the Angels. Mike Trout is 11 for 35 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jeremy Pena leads the Astros with a .324 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 19 walks and 38 RBI. Jake Meyers is 14 for 37 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Astros: Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (foot), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.