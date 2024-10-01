Into the Amazon: National Geographic's immersive experience explores critical ecosystem

National Geographic's "Into the Amazon" digital experience immerses you in the beauty and splendor of one of the world's most critical ecosystems.

Get ready to see the Amazon like never before.

National Geographic has launched a digital experience called "Into the Amazon" to immerse you in the beauty and splendor of one of the world's most critical ecosystems.

The incredible visuals were captured over two years by 17 National Geographic Explorers who studied along 4,000 miles and six countries of the expansive Amazon River Basin.

"Our goal for this digital experience was to push the possibilities of storytelling and to make seeing and witnessing the splendor of the Amazon accessible to everyone," said Nathan Lump, editor-in-chief of National Geographic.

The interactive combines information-rich graphics and mapping with stunning photography by Thomas Peschak, who spent nearly 400 days in the field.

"No matter how you interact with this experience, you'll walk away with a key learning: We need Amazonia, and Amazonia needs us," Lump said.

In addition to the digital experience, National Geographic will also be releasing the documentary special, "Expedition Amazon."

For more, check out National Geographic's October issue and interactive experience, online now at natgeo.com/into-the-amazon.

And watch the "Expedition Amazon" documentary on Nat Geo, Disney+, and Hulu on Oct. 11.

