$30M approved to expand child care for low income families across Harris County

Proponents of the Harris County Early Reach program spoke in commissioners' court Tuesday, and they said the program is more than just a safe place for a child to receive care.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Thanks to an additional $30 million in funding, the Early Reach program can now add another 800 to 1,000 slots for children under 4 years old.

"Now I'm going to school, going to work, and stuff like that, so they are a very helpful part of our lives," mother Corinna Herera said.

The Early Reach program started in 2023, allowing parents to enroll children 4 years of age or younger in select facilities at no cost so they can work and go back to school. Often serving low-income families in child care deserts, it allowed people like single mom Vanessa Ortiz to attend college. She expects to graduate with a degree from the University of Houston next year.

"Taking care of my kid and providing him with a decent life has been hard, but thanks to the early reach program, all this has been possible," Ortiz told commissioners.

On Tuesday, county commissioners approved an additional $30 million of the American Rescue Plan funding to the program. It will create upwards of 1,000 new openings, and better support those who work as care providers.

"The teachers and staff at our centers have received outstanding training, and mentoring through the program. At the same time, they have received significant pay bumps where we are competitive with other businesses in the area," daycare owner Steve Sandweise said.

Commissioner Tom Ramsey was the only one to vote against the additional funding, saying the administration cost of the program is too high.

"If you're interested in being sure those funds get to the recipient and get to the people who can most help, when you spend a lot of money on administration, it doesn't get there," Ramsey said.

The funding passed 3-1, securing the program until 2026.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.